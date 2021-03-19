Sheffield Wednesday star Joey Pelupessy has attracted interest from rival Championship clubs and from abroad, but is open to signing a new dealt at Hillsborough, according to the Star.

The 27-year-old’s current deal at the Yorkshire outlift is set to end in the summer and he could then leave the club as a free agent.

Several of the Owls’ rival Championship outfits are keeping a close eye on the midfielder’s current situation at Hillsborough, while sides from his home country the Netherlands, as well as Turkey, are also keeping tabs.

Pelupessy has clocked up minutes regularly under former Owls bosses Garry Monk and Tony Pulis, and has started two league games since new boss Darren Moore took charge.

The midfielder’s long-term future at the club is currently uncertain as, but he is open to a staying at Hillsborough.

It has been claimed that Pelupessy has had contact with several clubs from abroad, but he is not against the idea of signing a fresh deal at Sheffield Wednesday.

With the club having entered a new era of management, it remains to be seen whether Pelupessy is part of Moore’s long-term plans for the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday are up against Barnsley at Oakwell at the weekend and Moore could hand Pelupessy a third league start on the trot.