Joe Aribo has revealed that Rangers boss Steven Gerrard helped him to get through his injury spell on the sidelines and stressed that the period was a learning experience for him

The 24-year-old was forced on to the sidelines for an extended period earlier this season owing to an ankle injury.

Since returning from injury in mid-October, Aribo has remained a fixture under Gerrard, who had a key role to play in the player’s road to recovery.

Aribo revealed that Gerrard had his back throughout his spell on the sidelines, issuing him with advice by drawing on experience from when he was a player.

Asked who all helped him during his spell on the sidelines, Aribo told Rangers TV: “I had quite a few people.

“I definitely spoke to the gaffer because he has been there and he said to me he has been there done that and so he helped me through it.

“He knew how to handle it and I had my family with me, friends, I had team-mates with me that helped me also.

“But injury is a part of football so I just had to realise that and do just what I had to do in order to come back and be ready to play.”

The midfielder added that the spell he had on the sidelines was a learning experience for him and stressed he is now better equipped to deal with similar situations going forward.

“Yes, that is the thing with injuries, you learn a lot about yourself because you want to be playing football, especially your first injury shows it, because you want to be out there, you know you cannot be because you are not physically able to.

“So, I would say definitely in that time, I learned a lot about myself, come to grips with myself and if it ever happens going forward, I know how to handle that, how to deal with it.”

After bowing out of the Europa League with a 2-0 loss on Thursday, Rangers will look to bounce back with a win on Sunday against Celtic in the top flight.