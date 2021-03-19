Real Madrid winger Rodrygo has insisted that Los Blancos’ Champions league quarter-final tie against Liverpool promises to be exciting, with two of Europe’s giants squaring off against each other.

After bagging three consecutive wins from 2015 to 2018, Real Madrid have fallen off the pace in the Champions League in the last two seasons.

Real Madrid’s quest for a fourth straight Champions League trophy came to an end when they were eliminated by Ajax in the 2018/19 campaign, with Liverpool going on to lift the trophy that season.

The following season saw them crash out in the quarter-finals against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

After topping their group and eliminating Atalanta in the round of 16 stage this season, Zinedine Zidane’s side have been matched up with Liverpool in the quarter-final of the Champions League this season.

Rodrygo moved to Real Madrid from Santos in the summer of 2019. The Brazilian scored the winner against Inter in the group stage, which played a significant part in Los Blancos topping their Champions League group this season.

The Real Madrid winger is now excited about a huge tie in the top continental competition.

“The further you go in this competition, the more difficult it becomes. At this stage all the teams are really strong, and Liverpool are one of them”, Rodrygo told FIFA’s official site.

“They will definitely be two great games, very even. Real Madrid and Liverpool is always a huge fixture between two traditional giants of world football

“I remember the 2018 final well, I watched it and even then I was cheering Real on a lot.

“It was a special and memorable final.”

The last time Real Madrid and Liverpool faced each other in the Champions League was in the final of 2018 where Zidane’s players came away with a 3-1 victory over the Reds.

Rodrygo will hope history repeats itself as he looks forward to the first leg of Real Madrid’s quarter-final tie against the Reds.