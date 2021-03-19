Tony Dorigo has picked out Fulham winger Ademola Lookman as one player Leeds United should be wary of in their upcoming Premier League clash.

The Whites are on the road again in the top flight and are set to face relegation threatened Fulham at Craven Cottage tonight.

Fulham have only lost twice in their last eight league outings, finding some form, with boss Scott Parker leading the charge and Leeds legend Dorigo has given insight into who from the Cottagers squad should the Whites be extra wary of.

Leeds legend Dorigo has picked out Fulham winger Lookman as one player that the Whites need to keep an eye on as he has speed and technical ability to match.

Dorigo explained that Lookman poses a new set of challenges compared to Fulham hitman Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has had some good battles with Leeds all the way back from their Championship days.

Asked whether he is impressed with Lookman, Dorigo told LUTV: Yes, I think if you remember when he obviously was a youngster went up to Everton then had to go to the Bundesliga, he has come back and he has got quality.

“He is a good clever player, not scoring any goals, but is one we will have to watch out for, absolutely, and a different proposition to Mitrovic.

“Mitrovic against us, remember seeing him many times, he causes a few problems, he should have got sent off straight away in one of the games, absolutely ridiculous [foul on Ben White].

“But yes, this is a completely different proposition in that he is very speedy, wants to come off and turn and technically very gifted as well.

“So yes, another danger man.”

Lookman, who is currently on loan from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, only arrived at Fulham after they lost 4-3 against Leeds earlier this season.