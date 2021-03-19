Tony Dorigo is of view that Leeds United’s upcoming Premier League clash against Fulham is a great opportunity for the Whites to set their poor record in London straight.

The Yorkshire giants are yet to win a single game in the capital under Marcelo Bielsa, but will have an opportunity to set it right tonight.

Leeds are set to lock horns with relegation threatened Fulham at Craven Cottage in the top flight and Whites legend Dorigo has urged them to give their best to register a first win in the capital since December 2017.

Dorigo feels the Fulham clash is a great opportunity for Leeds to get the monkey off their back and put any doubts regarding their inability to win in London to bed once and for all.

The ex-defender explained that Leeds has good spells against West Ham United when they played in London earlier in the season which now they need to reproduce for the 90 minutes against Fulham to get over the line.

“It is an another very good opportunity to sort this [record in London] out and get the monkey off our back for once and for all”, Dorigo told LUTV.

“It does not make any sense; I keep saying it does not make any sense at all.

“And if you look at the last time, I look at the performance in London against West Ham, I thought for one hour we were really, really, really good.

“So, let us stretch that out to 90 [minutes] and we get the job done.”

Leeds are winless in their last three top flight outings and will be desperate to get back in the win column tonight while Fulham will be determined to add a huge three points to their bid for survival in the top flight.