Former Celtic star Alan McInally is of the view that Roy Keane could well not be interested in taking over as Hoops boss, having already rejected the role in 2014.

The Glasgow giants are on the lookout for a new boss after Neil Lennon stepped down from his role as the manager of the club last month.

Keane, who plied his trade for Celtic in 2006, has been one of the names heavily linked with the vacant managerial role at Parkhead, along with the likes of Eddie Howe and Enzo Maresca.

However, former Hoops star McInally is of the view that the Irishman may not be interested in the Celtic job, having already rejected the role in 2014 before Ronny Deila took over.

The Scot admitted the need for a reshuffle at Celtic, but insisted that Keane may not be drawn into taking charge of the club, although he could potentially a candidate for the director of football role.

Asked whether he thinks Keane could be on top of Celtic’s agenda, McInally told Footy Accumulators: “As a director of football, maybe.

“Look, the bottom line is, let’s call it as it is, if Roy Keane wanted the Celtic job Ronny Deila is never the manager of Celtic, end of. No chance.

“He didn’t take it then, Roy, for whatever reason and I just don’t see him being hugely overly interested in it now, I really don’t.

“For sure, there is a shuffle at Celtic that they are going to have to do because the club seem to be… not falling apart at the seams, but it has been such a disappointing season that the kind of domino effect has been so that they have looked no more than average at Celtic.

“And that is including on the pitch and sort of the backroom level in terms of who is running the football club and who is in charge of bringing talent to the football club.

“I just don’t see it, I don’t. I don’t know Roy, I don’t know him personally, spoke to him, I don’t know, half-a-dozen times maximum.

“If he didn’t take it back then, which was probably more lucrative a job, not lucrative, but certainly Celtic were in a better position, I should say, he would have to be up for the biggest fight he has ever had in his management career.“

Celtic are currently under the leadership of interim boss John Kennedy, who could be a candidate to take charge permanently.