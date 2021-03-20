Former Arsenal winger Perry Groves has insisted that there is a strong case in favour of Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka being in the England squad for the European Championship.

The 23-year-old has been the first choice right-back at Manchester United since he joined the club in 2019 and is a key member of a defence who have looked more solid in recent weeks.

But Wan-Bissaka’s name was missing from the England squad when it was announced on Thursday and Gareth Southgate has insisted that he needs to improve his attacking game to make the grade for the Three Lions.

But Groves believes most of Southgate’s options at right-back are attacking full-backs and there is a case to be made for including a more defensive player such as Wan-Bissaka in the squad for the European Championship.

He feels in the latter stages of the tournament they could need a player of his quality to nullify an attacking threat against one of the top teams when defending may be the priority.

Groves said on talkSPORT: “With Wan-Bissaka, Gareth Southgate has said that he is got to get better going forward.

“If you look at the right-backs at his disposal, you have got [Kieran] Trippier, [Reece] James, [Kyle] Walker, [Trent] Alexander-Arnold and [Tariq] Lamptey.

“They are all similar in as much as they are all wing-backs whose strength is going forward rather than defending.

“Why don’t you have a right-back in your squad that is different from the other right-backs?

“If you get into quarter-finals and semi-finals you are going to come up against teams who you will need to stop them from playing and when you need to be better defensively.

“So that might be the case where I’ll tell you what for this game we need Wan-Bissaka in here because they are really strong down their left-hand side and we need to be more solid.

“We don’t bother going forward down that side because we need to stop that player from playing.”

Wan-Bissaka is yet to make his senior debut for England and has the option of turning his back on the Three Lions by opting to play for Congo instead.