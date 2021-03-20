Steve Bruce has admitted he is hoping to get players back over the international break to aid Newcastle United’s fight against relegation from the Premier League.

Newcastle continue to be firmly in trouble in 17th in the Premier League table after losing 3-0 at Brighton on Saturday evening.

The Magpies offered little on the south coast and were swatted aside by a Seagulls team who have also been looking to pull away from the drop zone and are now in four points above Bruce’s men, in 16th.

Bruce is now pinning his hopes on getting injured players back over the course of the international break as he looks to turn the tide at St James’ Park.

However, the Newcastle boss does feel that apart from the display at Brighton, his side have shown encouraging sides in recent weeks.

“Our concentration levels to get to half-time were crucial, so to give a poor goal away sums it up”, he told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme after the loss on the south coast.

“That was the concern for me, it was a little bit too easy for Brighton. That was typified by the first goal.

“We have to accept that we were nowhere near good enough tonight.

“We have two weeks now to see if we can get one or two players back.

“There’s a lot of disappointment.

“Over the last few weeks I’ve seen a degree of togetherness and fight, but we’ve got to be better than we were tonight to give ourselves a chance.”

Newcastle have the second worst record in the Premier League taken over the last six games, losing three matches and drawing the other three, with just three goals scored.

They play host to Tottenham Hotspur following the international break, but have lost their last three meetings with Spurs at St James’ Park.