Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has insisted that Ollie Watkins set the best example amongst the younger players that were in the Grecians squad, after the striker got his first call-up to the England squad.

Watkins started his footballing career climbing up the youth ranks at Exeter City. The young forward notched up 26 goals in 78 games for Exeter before leaving the Grecians to join Brentford in the summer of 2017.

The 25-year-old forward helped the Bees reach the Championship playoffs final in the 2019/20 season, scoring 26 goals in 50 games, becoming the Championship top scorer in the process.

Watkins was reunited with former Brentford manager Dean Smith when he secured a move to Aston Villa in the 2020 summer transfer window and made his debut Premier League debut in Villa’s 1-0 home win against Sheffield United in September.

After the former Exeter player got his first call-up to the England squad, his former youth coach Taylor, praised the young striker.

Taylor insisted amongst the youth players that were part of the Exeter academy, Watkins set the best example.

Taylor, now Exeter manager, claimed Watkins’ progress was undeniable given the hours he spent at training and in the gym every day.

“I got to witness him in training every day, and in terms of the young players at the club there’s no better example”, Taylor told BBC Sport.

“He spent a lot of time in the gym, because young players have to get themselves up to a certain level physically.

“But he trained properly, and you can always see the ones that go onto the highest level.

“Ethan Ampadu trained properly. Ollie Watkins trained properly.

“They just progress and progress.”

The former Exeter youngster will look to make an impression in Gareth Southgate’s England squad and put his case for a place at Euro 2020.