Schalke coach Dimitrios Grammozis is of the view that Arsenal loan star Sead Kolasinac is better suited to playing in defensive-midfield than in his familar full-back role as he has more energy in the middle of the park.

Kolasinac is currently on loan at Bundesliga outfit Schalke after leaving Arsenal in January, having been deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium by boss Mikel Arteta.

The Schalke skipper has been played in a defensive midfield role by Grammozis, with the coach searching for a formula to rescue his side’s season.

Grammozis is of the view that the defensive midfield role suits Kolasinac more than him playing as a full-back as he is more energetic while playing in the middle of the park.

The Schalke coach feels Kolasinac has all the qualities to develop into a top midfielder and his high energy approach to playing stands him in good stead.

“Sead is a player who plays with power and embodies it”, Grammozis told German magazine Kicker.

“I feel that he loses some of this energy when he plays on the flanks.

“Against Mainz, his influence on our game in centre-midfield was greater, especially since we had to fight for many second balls.

“He has all the prerequisites for that.”

Schalke look doomed in the Bundesliga and sit rock bottom of the table with just one win to their name all season.

It remains to be seen if they could keep hold of Kolasinac if they go down.