Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris feels that the forthcoming international break is coming at a good time for Spurs as it will give the players time to be honest with themselves about their recent performances.

The Lilywhites saw their European dream come to end for the season as they were put out of the Europa League 3-2 on aggregate by Dinamo Zagreb.

The Londoners do not have much time to ponder over the result though as they have a number of crunch games coming up, including the EFL Cup final against Manchester City at the end of next month.

Spurs face Aston Villa on Sunday before then heading into the international break and Lloris feels that the period will allow some hard-hitting honest questions to be asked as they try to get back on track.

“There is one game before the international break [against Aston Villa]”, Lloris told his club’s official site.

“The international break will be good for everyone, to get some fresh air, to think about the situation, about yourself, because it’s important to question yourself.

“In football, it’s not only the manager or the team-mates, it’s important to look in the mirror and talk to yourself. Say the truth, no?

“Before that, we have an important game at Aston Villa because we know our situation in the league, and we cannot let it down.

“It’s a simple as that.”

Tottenham will now need to focus on finishing in the top four as their only route into next season’s Champions League and they sit six points adrift of fourth placed Chelsea, with ten league games left.