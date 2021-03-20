Rangers legend Mark Hateley is confident that the Gers will not make excuses and will be fired up for their game against Celtic on Sunday, despite suffering a disappointing defeat at the hands of Slavia Prague.

Steven Gerrard’s side bowed out of the Europa League after suffering a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Czech giants Slavia Prague in the round of 16 of the competition on Thursday.

Rangers played more than 20 minutes of the game with nine men and the 12 minutes before that with ten men, having seen Kemar Roofe and Leon Balogun sent off.

Having played a significant amount of time with fewer than eleven players on the pitch, there are fears that their energy levels could be low heading into their league game against Celtic.

However, Ibrox great Hateley is confident that Rangers will not make excuses about energy levels or the disappointment of bowing out of the Europa League and will be fired up for their match against the Hoops.

“It is an Old Firm game man“, Hateley said on Ten10 Podcasts.

“You could get somebody up there that has played three games this week and still be fired up, absolutely.

“That’s the way it should be.

“I think we will have plenty for that, I think energy levels will not be an excuse.

“With what players we’ve got now, I think they will be in tomorrow, they will have their little warm down, they will have a talk through the game and then they will prepare properly.

“We will park this one, I know it is a disappointment.

“You have had your high of winning the championship, you have had the disappointment of going out [from the Europa League], now you get ready for your next tie and that is the big one.“

Rangers sealed the Scottish Premiership title last weekend, but Celtic have said they will not give the Gers a guard of honour in the derby game.