Diogo Dalot has revealed that Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes pushed him towards moving to Italy when he joined AC Milan last summer.

Dalot left Manchester United to move to the Rossoneri on a season-long loan last year and has made a considerable impact at the San Siro.

AC Milan do not have an option to buy him, but the Serie A giants are believed to be considering signing him on a permanent deal in the summer.

The Portuguese revealed that he spoke extensively about Italian football with his Manchester United team-mate Fernandes, who spent the early part of his career in Italy.

And he suggested that the midfielder pushed him towards moving to Italy as he himself loved playing in the country early in his career.

“Before I came we spoke a lot about Italian football”, Dalot told The Athletic.

“Bruno loved to be here.

“He spoke very well about how they play and it was a big push for me when I told him I could come to Milan and he said what a fantastic club it is historically speaking.”

Fernandes had spells at Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria before returning to Portugal with Sporting Lisbon in 2017.

For the moment, Dalot is scheduled to return to Manchester United in the summer, but could yet extend his Italian adventure.