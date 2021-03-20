Ruud Gullit believes there are too many players at Newcastle United who are not good enough and are earning too much money.

The legendary Dutchman had a spell in charge of Newcastle between 1998 and 1999 and insists he continues to keep a special place in his heart for the Magpies.

Gullit is tracking Newcastle’s fortunes this season and the Dutchman, who says he loves the fans, believes bringing success to St James’ Park is not easy.

He is of the view that players would rather move to London, Manchester or Liverpool, and many of those who are at Newcastle are not good enough and earn too much money.

“Look, I had a good time [at Newcastle] even though things were not going….[but] I was the last who brought Newcastle to where they could win a trophy, the FA Cup final”, Gullit said on beIN SPORTS.

“It’s difficult. It’s a fantastic club. I love the fans, I really do.

“I can understand that they just want to be cheering for something important. I can understand it.

“But especially now, all the big players want to go to London, they want to go to Manchester, Liverpool.

“So it’s not easy to get the best players to Newcastle. That is a little bit the problem.

“There are players there that earn too much money and they are not that good.”

Newcastle are currently facing a battle just to survive in the Premier League this season and time is running out for the Magpies to banish relegation fears.

The club played in the Championship in the 2016/17 campaign and were led to promotion by Rafael Benitez.