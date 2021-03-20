Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has revealed that Magpies striker Callum Wilson is back on the grass and feels that after the international break is when he could return.

Wilson has been out of action for the Magpies since suffering a hamstring injury in Newcastle’s 3-2 win against Southampton in February.

After Wilson made his move to St James’ Park in the 2020 summer transfer window, he scored ten goals in 21 appearances for the Magpies before the injury halted his season.

With Newcastle in 17th place in the Premier League and just two points ahead of the drop zone, the remaining league games for the Magpies could prove to be pivotal in their quest to avoid relegation.

Bruce has stated that he expects Wilson to be looking to play by the end of the international break which would be a boost for the Magpies as they fight to survive in the league this season.

“We still think with Callum that the international break is at the right time”, Bruce told a press conference.

“He’s well into his rehabilitation, he’s back on the grass.

“We still think after the international break for Callum.”

With just two wins in their last 17 Premier League games, Newcastle hope that Wilson’s return to the squad will boost their chances of survival, but they will have to travel to the Amex without the 29-year-old striker as they play Brighton this evening.