Former Rangers star Carlos Cuellar has insisted that Steven Gerrard has managed to pass on his winning mentality to his players at Ibrox.

Gerrard has attained cult status at Rangers after leading their side to their first league title in ten years and stopping Celtic from winning an unprecedented tenth Scottish Premiership in a row.

The former Liverpool midfielder is now a managerial hero for the blue side of Glasgow and Cuellar is of the view that the 40-year-old has managed to bring a lot of the qualities he showed as a player to management.

He stressed that Gerrard’s Rangers side are a solid team and have the winning mentality that he showed during his playing days.

The Spaniard stressed the character that the Rangers team have shown this season and feels that they never look down whatever the situation of a game may be.

The former Gers star told Spanish sports daily Marca: “Gerrard has imbibed the team with solidity and transmitted his competitive and winning character.

“They never look down in a game or drop their shoulders.

“Rangers are a great club and they have remembered it again.”

Rangers are now looking to make the quarter-finals of the Europa League by beating Slavia Prague in the last 16.