Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has insisted there is still confidence in the ranks at St James’ Park that the Magpies can get out of trouble, despite suffering a 3-0 defeat at Brighton, and vowed to keep fighting.

Bruce saw his side put in a poor display on the south coast as they failed to land a glove on the Seagulls and were comfortably beaten in the Premier League encounter.

Prior to facing Newcastle, Graham Potter’s men had won just once at home in the league all season, but they eased to three points on Saturday night thanks to goals from Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay.

Newcastle continue to sit in 17th in the Premier League and two points clear of the drop zone, with Bruce insisting that the club remain confident they will avoid the drop, while personally he will continue to fight.

“We were beaten by a far better team on the night. We have to accept it and take the responsibility for it”, he told Sky Sports post match.

“At times, it was a little bit too easy for Brighton.

“We weren’t good enough on the night. For that, I take full responsibility, like I should. It became a very difficult evening.

“Whoever was going to get the result tonight was going to get a huge lift. We’ve got to dust ourselves down.

“Hopefully, we can get a couple back. We’ve got nine games to go. We’ve been doing well of late, to a degree.

“I’ve been in it a long time. We all know what’s ahead of us.

“We’re still confident we can get out of the situation we’re in.

“I’ll never give up that fight, that’s for sure”, the Newcastle boss added.

Newcastle now have the international break to lick their wounds, with Bruce’s side next in action against Tottenham Hotspur in early April as they bid to get back on track.