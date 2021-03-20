Carlton Cole thinks the very fact that Watford declared defender Craig Dawson surplus to requirements and let him join West Ham shows how poor the Hornets’ decision making as a club is.

The Hornets finished second from bottom in the top flight last season, slipping down to the Championship after failing to secure a win against Arsenal on the final day of the season, and in turn losing their top flight status.

Watford had a chaotic 2019/20 season on and off the pitch, which saw three managers losing their job at Vicarage Road.

The Championship outfit have poor decision makers at the helm, according to former West Ham hitman Cole, who pointed to Watford loan star Dawson’s stint at West Ham, where he is shining now as a top flight player after being deemed surplus to requirements at Vicarage Road.

Cole stressed the qualities Dawson brings to the pitch at every club he plays and lauded him for the impact he is having at the London Stadium.

Asked about Watford letting Dawson join the Hammers only because they declared him surplus to requirements, Cole told West Ham’s official pre-match show: “Well that is why Watford are in the Championship, whoever is making decisions for them, my Lord [laughs].

“I tell you something right, I was talking to one of my pals and he was just saying listen this geezer, as I said, he is one of those guys that if you have him in your team, he will just die for the shirt that he is wearing.

“And that kind of influence it goes around, it spreads around the team and the other boys will die for the colours as well.

“Even Troy Deeney the other day was saying that he was not surprised by about his progress.

“Like he is really not surprised about him coming to us and making such a big impact because he knew how big he was as a player for them at that time when he was playing with him.

“So I was like, how have you let him go? And he was like he does not understand why they let him go.

“That just goes to show you what’s going on at Watford.”

Dawson is expected to stay at West Ham on a permanent basis, with David Moyes delighted with the impact the loan star has had so far.