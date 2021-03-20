Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk has revealed he thought he would potentially play just three games in the Premier League for the Whites this season, something he has hugely surpassed so far.

The 21-year-old old mainly played the role of a squad player during the majority of the first half of the Premier League campaign under boss Marcelo Bielsa.

However, injuries to regular starters opened the way for Struijk to have an extended run in the team, that has seen him earn plaudits for the way he has stepped up.

Struijk, has started 17 top flight games for Leeds so far this season, which the centre-back admitted is a lot more than he thought he would register going into the current campaign.

The defender admits that he personally thought he would only start three games and as such has already more than achieved his targets.

Asked how he sums up his season so far, Struijk told LUTV: “Well, I have already achieved more than I was expecting at the start of the season.

“I think I said it in an interview before, I thought I was going to play three games maybe, start three games and get some minutes as a sub.

“So, I already achieved everything I wanted to achieve this season.

“So right now, I am just looking what I can do more.”

Struijk’s form for Leeds has seen him jump onto the international radar, with Belgium coach Roberto Martinez speaking to him about potentially representing the Red Devils.