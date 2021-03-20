Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted that it is crucial that his side continue to fight game by game as they look to end the season on a high.

After suffering back to back defeats against Chelsea and Fulham in the Premier League, the Reds bounced back to claim all three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

A Diogo Jota strike in the first half proved to be the difference in the game against Wolves as the Reds hung on to claim all three points on the night.

After watching his team progress to the Champions League quarter-finals, Klopp was pleased to see Liverpool grab the victory at Molineux in the Premier League as well.

Klopp stated that it is vital for Liverpool to take each game as it comes and show up and fight for a result in all of them.

“The season is completely different than we obviously expected before the season”, Klopp told Liverpool’s official site.

“Nothing is anymore like it was then. That’s not a problem. We knew one is the idea and the other thing is the reality. It’s what we have to do.

“We have to show up in each game, we have to fight with all we have for the result, for this one result – only for this one result.

“And then in the end we will see where it leads us.”

Having climbed to sixth place in the Premier League after the result against Wolves, Klopp’s Liverpool will look to fight for a top four finish with just nine games remaining for the Reds to play in the league.