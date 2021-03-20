Sunderland assistant manager Jamie McAllister has revealed that after winning the EFL Trophy the Black Cats are now hungry to lift the League One title.

The Black Cats had lost as many as seven consecutive games at Wembley before finally ending that jinx to lift this year’s EFL Trophy by beating Tranmere Rovers 1-0.

Lee Johnson’s assistant feels that the win might have helped untie a knot and the team will now be able to use that momentum to get out of League One.

“I suppose after the cup win at Wembley, it gets rid of a few hoodoos having not won at Wembley for a while”, McAllister said at a press conference.

“We’ve won something now the next challenge is to get into the top two and get promoted whether that’s through the top two or through the playoffs.”

McAllister insists that having won the EFL Trophy, Sunderland now want to go on and lift another piece of silverware in the shape of the League One title, but he understands the scale of the challenge.

“We want to win the league, but we know there’s three or four teams around us who want the same thing and it’s not going to be easy.

“But that’s why we’ve got to break it down and concentrate on what we do and have an eye on the opposition’s threats.

“We’ve got to concentrate on us and what we do well. and go and impose ourselves on the opposition as much as we can.”

Sunderland, in third, are five points behind League One leaders Hull City, but have two games in hand on the Tigers.

They are next in action this afternoon when they play host to fourth placed Lincoln City at the Stadium of Light.