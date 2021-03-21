Fixture: West Ham United vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Arsenal have selected their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against David Moyes’ West Ham United side in an away league encounter this afternoon.

The Gunners lost at home against Olympiacos in the Europa League in midweek, but still progressed and will play Slavia Prague in the next round.

Arteta’s side sit in tenth in the Premier League table with ten games to play and will be keen to finish as high up the standings as possible.

For this afternoon’s game, Arteta has Bernd Leno in goal, while in defence he selects Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney as full-backs, with Pablo Mari and David Luiz in the centre.

In midfield, the Arsenal boss goes with Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, while Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard also play. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette provide the goal threat.

If Arteta needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench to call for, including Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos.

Arsenal Team vs West Ham United

Leno, Chambers, Luiz, Mari, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Substitutes: Ryan, Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Elneny, Ceballos, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Martinelli