Jorginho’s agent believes that as things stand at Juventus, the Chelsea midfielder does not suit the Bianconeri’s game.

The Italy international has been heavily linked with a return to his homeland from time to time and the former Napoli midfielder is believed to be open to the idea of playing in Serie A again.

Maurizio Sarri wanted him when he became Juventus coach and the player has been happy to continue at Chelsea after initially struggling to become a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian champions are regularly mooted as a potential destination for Jorginho.

But Joao Santos, the player’s agent, is not sure why Juventus would want the midfielder as for the moment their style of football is not suited to what Jorginho brings to the table.

“He is a top player”, his agent told Italian daily Tuttosport.

“But he does not have the right qualities for the current style of game at Juventus.”

The 29-year-old still has two more years left on his contract at Chelsea and has made 126 appearances for the club thus far.