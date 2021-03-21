Leeds United summer arrival Diego Llorente has insisted he does not consider himself an automatic starter at Elland Road, but is ready to back himself to warrant a place in the team.

Llorente has started Leeds’ last five Premier League games on the trot having returned from his forced exile on the sidelines owing to injury.

With Robin Koch along with Gaetano Berardi also returning from injury spells and Pascal Struijk coming into form, Llorente could face additional competition to hold on to a starting role under Marcelo Bielsa.

And the Spaniard has insisted he never considers himself an automatic starter in any team, but stressed he is confident in his abilities and the quality he brings to the table.

Llorente added that his aim is to represent Leeds regularly, but he is willing to earn his spot as he does not see himself as a shoo-in.

Asked whether he feels confident in holding down a centre-back position, Llorente said on BBC Radio Leeds: “No, although I am a very self-confident sort of guy, I am confident in what I can bring to the team and in my own ability.

“I am not the sort of person that ever considers myself an automatic first choice and like some we know, a shoo-in for the team all the time.

“I realise, I know what I can provide and obviously my aim is to play regularly and to help Leeds between now and the end of the season, to keep improving.

“But yes, I am enjoying representing the side, playing regularly, but you cannot consider yourself an automatic choice.”

Leeds have conceded 47 goals in the Premier League so far this season and have their ability to defend set pieces has come under the microscope.