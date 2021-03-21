Leeds United loan star Robbie Gotts has indicated that Marcelo Bielsa’s fear factor keeps players on their toes during training sessions.

Gotts left Leeds to join Lincoln City on loan last summer before making another loan move, to Salford City, in the winter transfer window.

He was part of the Leeds squad last season and while he was firmly on the fringes, he was often part of matchday squads as the Whites secured promotion to the Premier League.

Gotts admits he is relishing the chance to develop under Bielsa, but concedes there is a fear factor which comes with the Argentine tactician.

He explained that while the Leeds boss was not part of every session, he remembers when he was there and the feeling of his eyes seeming to go right through him as he watched intently.

The Leeds loanee told The Athletic: “With [Bielsa], there is a fear factor.

“You don’t want to get it wrong. It goes back to the weight targets.

“He’s not the one weighing you but you know he’ll be looking at the results.

“He wouldn’t come out with us for every single session but I remember one time when he was there.

“My job was to keep passing balls onto the pitch for the other lads. He was behind me and I felt like his eyes were going right through me.

“My passes were going everywhere because I knew he was watching.

“All of it, it leads to such a high standard.

“You’re on your toes the whole time. I loved it.”

It remains to be seen whether Gotts is part of Leeds’ plans when he returns to the club in the summer.