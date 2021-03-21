Andy Townsend believes the Newcastle United players could wilt under the pressure if the relegation fight with Fulham goes down to the last day of the Premier League season.

An emphatic 3-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday night took Brighton some way away from the relegation zone and now they have a four-point buffer over 18th placed Newcastle.

Newcastle have won just two of their last 18 league games, but they still have a two-point edge over Fulham and have played a game fewer than the London side.

Fulham have improved in recent weeks after looking condemned to relegation for much of the season and many feel that the race could go down to the last day of the season when Newcastle and the Cottagers face off.

Townsend conceded that it is going to be tight between the two teams, but believes if it goes down to the last day Fulham will come up trumps as he is not sure the Newcastle players would be able to handle the pressure.

He said on Premier League TV following the Brighton game: “When I look at those fixtures, it is going to be so tight and it might come down to the one at the bottom when they play each other.

“It really might and if it goes to the last game, I’d back Fulham to survive.

“I think the pressure will be too much for the Newcastle players.

“And I don’t see them coping it with too well at the moment.”

Fulham are due to face Aston Villa, Wolves and Arsenal in their next three games, while Newcastle will play Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley and West Ham United.