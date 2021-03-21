Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Celtic have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s derby meeting with rivals Rangers, who they entertain at Celtic Park in a Scottish Premiership encounter.

Rangers have already secured the league title, but they have an unbeaten record in the Scottish Premiership this term which Celtic are keen to make sure they end today.

The Bhoys are led into the derby clash by interim boss John Kennedy, who has been linked with being a potential permanent appointment and would do his credentials no harm by securing all three points.

Kennedy remains without defender Christopher Jullien and attacker Mikey Johnston, who are injured.

For the derby game, Kennedy selects Scott Bain in goal, while at the back he deploys the full-back pair of Jonjoe Kenny and Diego Laxalt, along with centre-backs Kristoffer Ajer and Stephen Welsh.

Kennedy will want his men to dominate the ball in midfield and to get the job done he picks Scott Brown and David Turnbull, while Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie also play. Mohamed Elyounoussi will support Odsonne Edouard.

If the interim boss needs to try to shake things up during the 90 minutes then he has a host of options on the bench available to him, including James Forrest and Ismaila Soro.

Celtic Team vs Rangers

Bain, Kenny, Welsh, Ajer, Laxalt, Brown, Turnbull, McGregor, Christie, Elyounoussi, Edouard

Substitutes: Barkas, Taylor, Duffy, Bitton, Griffiths, Klimala, Soro, Rogic, Forrest