Fixture: West Ham United vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United have selected their starting line-up and substitutes to entertain Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side in a Premier League clash this afternoon at the London Stadium.

David Moyes has the Hammers dreaming of European football next season and they sit in fifth spot in the league standings, just three points behind fourth placed Chelsea, with a game in hand.

The West Ham boss will have to make do without a number of players against the Gunners and Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku, Pablo Fornals and Andriy Yarmolenko all remain out of action.

Moyes’ side went down to a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal in September, but they have won their last three home games in impressive fashion, seeing off Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United.

This afternoon West Ham have Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, while Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell slot in as full-backs. In central defence Craig Dawson partners Issa Diop.

West Ham look towards Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek in midfield, while further up the pitch Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma support Michail Antonio.

If Moyes needs to shake things up he has options on the bench available to him, including Manuel Lanzini and Mark Noble.

West Ham United Team vs Arsenal

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lingard, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio

Substitutes: Martin, Trott, Balbuena, Alves, Fredericks, Johnson, Noble, Lanzini, Odubeko