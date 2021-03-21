Fixture: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting team and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Jose Mourinho was left furious on Thursday night when his side let a 2-0 first leg lead in the Europa League slip to lose 3-0 in Croatia against Dinamo Zagreb and exit the competition.

The Tottenham boss viewed the tournament as a route into next season’s Champions League and was left questioning his players’ attitude after the debacle in Zagreb.

He will want a reaction tonight as Spurs push to try to break into the Premier League’s top four.

Mourinho is without Erik Lamela, who is suspended, while Heung-Min Son has a hamstring injury. Serge Aurier and Toby Alderweireld miss out through illness.

In goal Mourinho selects Hugo Lloris, while at right-back Japhet Tanganga slots in, with Sergio Reguilon in at left-back. For the centre-back pairing, the Tottenham boss goes with Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rodon.

Further up the pitch Mourinho deploys Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele in midfield, while Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura support Carlos Vinicius and Harry Kane.

He has options on the bench to make changes if needed at Villa Park, including Gareth Bale and Dele Alli.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Aston Villa

Lloris (c), Tanganga, Rodon, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Lucas, Vinicius, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Dier, Davies, Sissoko, Bale, Bergwijn, Alli, Scarlett, Devine