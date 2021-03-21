Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Newly crowned champions Rangers have announced their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s derby meeting with fierce rivals Celtic at Celtic Park.

Rangers have wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title in emphatic fashion this season and can pile more misery on their rivals by beating them on home turf today.

The Gers were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday night by Slavia Prague in a clash which saw two of their players sent off and midfielder Glen Kamara the centre of a storm, with a Czech player allegedly hurling racist abuse at him.

Boss Steven Gerrard heads into the game without his skipper James Tavernier, while Ryan Jack is also out of action.

Gerrard picks the experienced Allan McGregor in goal today, while in defence he slots in Leon Balogun, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and Borna Barisic as a back four.

Rangers have Steven Davis in midfield, along with Kamara and Joe Aribo. Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

Gerrard has options on the bench to try to influence the game via his substitutions and could turn to Kemar Roofe or Scott Arfield.

Rangers Team vs Celtic

McGregor, Balogun, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Aribo, Hagi, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Zungu, Patterson, Wright, Roofe, Arfield, Defoe, Itten