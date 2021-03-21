James Tavernier’s brother Marcus believes that at Rangers the defender has found a home and it would be a hard decision if he ever had to leave the club in the future.

Tavernier will go down in Rangers’ history books as the captain who led them to their 55th league title and ended Celtic’s hopes of winning a tenth title in a row.

The full-back has fought perceptions about him over the last few years to emerge as one of the important figures in the modern history of the Glasgow giants.

He joined Rangers from Wigan in 2015 and took over the captaincy duties from Lee Wallace.

James is now synonymous with Rangers and Marcus insists that at Ibrox he feels at home, something he never experienced at his previous clubs.

He feels what his brother has achieved at Rangers is remarkable and believes that if he ever has to leave the club it would be a tough and emotional decision.

“I don’t think we realised how big the club was”, Marcus told The Athletic.

“He’s found himself a home now. Before Rangers, he didn’t have that.

“What’s not to like about playing for Rangers? He’s captain, he’s just won the league and he’s about to play Champions League football.

“Every player can only wish to do that, so for him to leave at some point would be the hardest decision he’s made.”

Tavernier has made 284 appearances for the club and has 17 goals and 15 assists this season to his name.