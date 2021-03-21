Rangers legend Arthur Numan believes it was clear to see that Steven Gerrard had a steely focus on winning the Scottish Premiership as soon as he arrived at Ibrox.

The Gers have blown rivals Celtic out of the water this season and have secured the Scottish Premiership title, with the only wait now being to get their hands on the trophy.

Numan insists he was optimistic about his former team’s chances the season before as well as they beat Celtic 2-1 at Parkhead just before the winter break.

And he feels that from the moment Gerrard arrived at Ibrox he had a firm focus on leading Rangers to the Scottish league title.

“I thought they could so something the year before as I watched Rangers beat Celtic at Parkhead but they lost a few games after the January winter break”, Numan told rfpbc.org.

“But right from the beginning, you could see Steven Gerrard was focused on Rangers winning the league.

“The commitment from the players in the dressing room has been unbelievable and the spirit is fantastic.”

Numan also revealed that he thought Rangers could potentially win the league by April when they built a lead over Celtic and is shocked they did it in March.

“So when we started to build a points gap on Celtic I thought we could win the league by April but now we did it in March.

“I never expected in a million years we would win it so quickly.

“It’s unbelievable and they have made history.”

Rangers are still unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership following their 1-1 draw with rivals Celtic on Sunday and are eyeing ending the league campaign without suffering a defeat.