Neil McCann is of the view that Alfredo Morelos has a lot more in the tank to give Rangers, but stressed he can be really pleased with his impact on the field.

The striker has 93 goals across all competitions for Rangers from 176 outings with eleven of his strikes coming in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Morelos restored parity for Rangers in Sunday’s 1-1 Old Firm draw after Mohamed Elyounoussi gave Celtic the lead; it was the Colombian’s first goal against the Hoops in his 13th attempt.

Ex-Gers star McCann is of the view that the 24-year-old striker has a lot left in his tank to give Rangers as he is still young.

McCann stressed that Morelos can be pleased with the impact he has had on the pitch for his team this season, while highlighting how his tenacity in the opposition half has given the Rangers attack a sharper edge.

Asked how impressed is he with Morelos’ goal return, McCann told Rangers TV: “That [93 goals from 176 appearances across all competitions] is a brilliant return.

“He is a goalscorer, but for me he is not one of these clinical goalscorers, he is kind of an instinctive one.

“I think actually the more time Morelos has [on the ball] the worst he is, the more rushed he feels to me.

“And that sounds contradictory but it almost is the case that he does not get a clarity of mind but when he is not given time, he is instinctive, he just lashes it, smashes it on target but he is a proper old type centre-forward but he hustles bustles.

“He just enjoys annoying centre-backs, he just really does enjoy being a pest.

“And as a team you want guys [like that], you talk about Celtic and just annoys people because he is in their face, he is aggressive.

“But as a player, you want players like that within your unit because it unsettles defences and it creates gaps because sometimes defenders think ‘right I have got to smash him’ or I’ve got to get close against him.

“And that takes the concentration away from what is a dangerous space and then someone drifts in which is something that happens to often for Rangers

“So, I think he has got a lot more in his tank because he is still a young boy.

“And I think he can be really pleased with his impact this season again.”

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will be banking on Morelos continuing to provide the fireworks up front for his team as they look to close the season on strong note by going undefeated in the league and adding the Scottish Cup to their trophy cabinet.