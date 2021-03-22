Arsenal are yet to hold any talks with Real Madrid and Martin Odegaard’s representatives over signing the midfielder on a permanent deal, according to The Athletic.

Odegaard has made a big impact since joining Arsenal on a loan deal until the end of the season from Real Madrid in the winter transfer window.

He was instrumental as the Gunners fought back from three goals down to snatch a point away at West Ham on Sunday.

The clamour for Arsenal to try and sign the Norwegian on a permanent deal has been growing louder with each passing day, but there has been no movement on that front.

It has been claimed that discussions are yet to take place between Arsenal, Real Madrid and his representatives over Odegaard staying at the Emirates beyond the end of the season.

The north London club could try to keep the midfielder but so far, they are yet to take any step towards fulfilling that goal.

Odegaard is keen to wait until the end of the season before taking a call on his future in the summer.

It is unclear whether Real Madrid are also prepared to give up on Odegaard just yet with their squad also needing fresh legs.

The 22-year-old has more than two years left on his contract with Real Madrid.