Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is on Gareth Southgate’s radar as he was in touch with the England coaching staff over an international call-up, according to The Athletic.

The 30-year-old played every single Premier League match for the Magpies until their home game against Wolves last month when he was replaced by Martin Dubravka.

Before the number 1 spot was taken over by the Slovakian, Darlow was a key player for Steve Bruce’s side, helping them to seven wins and four draws.

The goalkeeper’s performances for Newcastle before being replaced by Dubravka even saw him catch the eye of England manager Southgate.

And the England coaching staff were in contact with Darlow over the possibility of calling him up to the Three Lions squad.

Darlow learned that he was in contention for a call-up to the England squad, but ended up missing out on a spot, with Nick Pope, Dean Henderson and Sam Johnstone being summoned.

While the Newcastle star’s England hopes received a blow, the national team’s coaching staff being in touch with them suggests that he is on their radar.

With Darlow on Southgate’s radar, a call-up to the England national team could be on the cards for the goalkeeper in the future.

The former Nottingham Forest star is said to be upset about missing out on a place in the England national team but will be hopeful of earning his place soon.

Darlow missing out on England call-up has also sparked talk about him playing for Wales, having been offered the chance in 2018 by Ryan Giggs.