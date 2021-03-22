Everton loan star Moise Kean prefers to stay at Paris Saint-Germain rather than re-joining Juventus if he does not return to the Toffees at the end of the season.

The Italy international has regained his form since joining Ligue 1 giants PSG from Premier League side Everton on a season-long loan last summer.

Kean’s performances this season have seen the French champions become interested in acquiring his services on a permanent basis at the end of the campaign.

While PSG try to negotiate a deal with Everton, the 21-year-old’s former club Juventus are claimed to have also expressed their interest in re-signing the striker this summer.

However, a return to Turin may not possibly be on the cards for Kean as he prefers to stay at PSG rather than return to Italy, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.

It is said that the Italian champions are interested in re-signing the Everton loan star this summer, but the player fancies joining PSG on a permanent deal if he does not return to England.

Having regained his form in France, Kean is happy at PSG and is hopeful that the club will do their best to strike a deal with Everton.

The Toffees’ asking price for the striker has proven to be a stumbling block for the Ligue 1 champions, who did not have a purchase option included in their loan deal for the player.