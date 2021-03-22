Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-23s star Nigel Lonwijk has revealed several clubs from abroad are showing interest in him, but stressed he is keen on breaking into the first team at Molineux.

The 18-year-old arrived at Wolves from Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven in January 2020 and has since been part of the Midlands club’s youth set-up.

Lonwijk has also made the bench three times for Nuno Espirito Santo’s senior team so far this season in the Premier League and could sign a new contract at Molineux.

The centre-back revealed he has interest from several clubs abroad, but admitted he enjoys playing for Wolves and is keen on one day breaking through to the first team.

“Several clubs have been asked [about my contractual situation], from the Netherlands also”, Lonwijk was quoted as saying by Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.

“That doesn’t mean I want to leave.

“I really enjoy it here.

“I also feel confident and hope to break through here too.”

The Wolves starlet feels he is close to earning a debut for the senior team and stressed matters on the pitch and not his contract are most important.

“I am close to my debut.

“That’s how I feel.

“That is why I mainly focus on the sporting part.

“Hopefully it will happen in the near future.

“There is no rush with the contract.

“I’ll see what comes my way.”

Lonwijk will be determined to give his all in training and catch first team boss Nuno’s eye to potentially earn his debut soon.