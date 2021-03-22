Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has admitted that he has been feeling fatigued recently and attributed the tiredness to work overload and the intensity of games.

The 30-year-old scored two goals and provided five assists for the Whites in the first half of the season, but is yet to contribute to a single goal since the turn of the year.

Klich’s form and impact on the Leeds team appear to have dropped since the start of January and the midfielder feels it is down to tiredness.

The Poland international has admitted that he has been feeling fatigued recently and explained that is why he started Leeds’ last two league games on the bench.

Klich is of the view that he is feeling the effects of the workload he has been bearing over the last three seasons and is aware of the need for him to regain freshness.

“I admit yes, that’s why I’ve been resting more at the club lately“, Klich told Polish outlet Sportowe Fakty.

“I started [Leeds’ last] two matches on the bench.

“During the last three years, I have ‘loaded’ some of these games, on top of that I didn’t have any holidays.

“Fortunately, I have avoided serious injuries, but minor ones started to happen to me, from overload and from the intensity.

“My joints don’t hurt yet, I’m only 30 years old, but something hurts.

“At the club, we also train very hard between matches, so it’s hard to regain freshness.

“I hope to catch my breath because I play the best matches when I am physically prepared.“

Although Klich has not added to his goal contributions tally since December, he is happy with his debut Premier League season.

“I could have had five goals and seven assists, but my first season in the Premier League is pretty decent“, the Pole added.

“We have a few more matches and I hope that I will manage to add something [to the tally].“

Klich will be looking to regain his spot in Marcelo Bielsa’s starting eleven when he returns from international duty next month.