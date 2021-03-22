Holland legend Ruud Gullit believes for the Oranje it is crucial that Virgil van Dijk returns to action for Liverpool before the end of the season.

Van Dijk has missed the majority of Liverpool’s 2020/21 season after suffering a knee injury against Everton in October.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has previously stated that he does not expect the central defender to play for Liverpool this season or take part in the European Championship for Holland in June.

Dutch legend Gullit feels Van Dijk must have a goal and it is natural for the defender to target featuring at Euro 2020 for Holland.

But Gullit believes the Dutch national team will want the centre-back to feature for Liverpool this season before they welcome him back to their squad for the European Championship later this year.

“I know for sure that if you saw the seriousness of the injury in the beginning, you already know that you’re not going to play a lot of games with Liverpool”, Gullit said on beIN SPORTS.

“But you need to have a goal when you have an injury, and his goal was to at least get fit for the Euros, if it’s possible.

“His doctors would say that as well, is it possible.

“Of course the club wants him at least to play a couple of matches before he does, I think in Holland we want that as well.

“I can understand that he has that goal, and I hope that he does get it.

“If he’s going to be fit, he doesn’t have a lot of rhythm, so it’s to be seen.

“For Holland, it’s the most important thing that he plays some matches already with Liverpool.”

After missing several months of action, Van Dijk will look to ramp up his recovery to make it back into the Dutch national team for the European Championship.