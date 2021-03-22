Richard Keys is of the view that there is a limit to what Tottenham Hotspur can achieve with the squad they have, which Jose Mourinho is fully aware of and is why he will adopt a smart approach against Manchester City in the EFL Cup final.

After starting their Premier League campaign on a strong note, Spurs slipped down out of the top four while also crashing out of the Europa League and FA Cup.

Tottenham boss Mourinho has been on the receiving end of criticism for his team’s performances, but could finish this season with a piece of silverware as they have booked a place in the EFL Cup final against Pep Guardiola’s high-flying Manchester City on 25th April at Wembley.

Legendary presenter Keys of the view that the Tottenham squad are ordinary, apart from Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, and thus have a limit to what they can achieve under Mourinho.

However, Keys feels that Mourinho will have a smart approach when they take on the Citizens at Wembley as he will set his team to play on the counter attack, which does not make him out of touch with modern football but rather tactically astute.

“That’s [top four] what Mourinho has to try to achieve now – with an ordinary group – Son and Kane aside”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“A trophy would be a bonus. And it doesn’t matter who manages Spurs through this era – that’s it. That’s the extent of what’s possible.

“It’s got nothing to do with being a ‘dinosaur’ and therefore being ‘out of touch’.

“We know now how the upcoming final will be played.

“Just as [Manchester] United now play – with Spurs sitting in and waiting to attack.

“That doesn’t make Mourinho old school – it makes him smart.

“What’s the alternative? Should he open up and get battered?”

Tottenham beat Manchester City in November in their first encounter this season in the Premier League, while the Citizens returned the favour in February and it remains to be seen who will get the upper hand at Wembley.