No talks between Stuttgart and Sasa Kalajdzic are on the agenda at the moment despite the striker attracting interest from West Ham United and RB Leipzig.

Kalajdzic is currently the sixth top scorer in the Bundesliga and his performances for Stuttgart have seen him attract interest from other clubs.

It has been suggested that the Austria international could potentially extend his contract with Stuttgart and the striker has not taken the option off the table.

Addressing the possibility of him extending his contract with Stuttgart beyond 2023, Kalajdzic told German sports magazine Kicker, “I can well imagine that.”

However, contract talks are not yet on the agenda for the 23-year-old and the Bundesliga club, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers.

It remains to be seen if Stuttgart will push to tie the striker to a new deal before the summer transfer window to keep suitors from luring the player away.

Apart from RB Leipzig and West Ham, Serie A side Roma have also been credited with an interest in Kalajdzic.

The Austrian has also been linked with Liverpool after the player expressed his admiration for the Reds.

“I feel completely at home at VfB [Stuttgart], but it would be a really tough decision because I really like Liverpool“, he told German daily Bild.

“This club is simply special to me.

“When I was a kid, I saw the Champions League final in 2005 when Liverpool came back from 3-0 down against Milan to win.

“That gripped me.“

Unlike West Ham, Liverpool have not yet been credited with an interest in Kalajdzic.