AC Milan legend Filippo Galli has heaped praise on Chelsea loan star Fikayo Tomori for his performance against Fiorentina and explained that the Rossoneri have not had a defender like him in a long time.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form for AC Milan since joining on loan until the end of the season from Chelsea in the winter transfer window.

Tomori continued to build on his performances by helping the Rossoneri to a 3-2 victory over Fiorentina in the Serie A on Sunday, leaving AC Milan legend Galli impressed.

Galli pointed out how the Chelsea loan star initiated AC Milan’s winning goal by making a timely interception and explained that it was another quality performance from the player.

The AC Milan great believes that Tomori is a combination of speed and quality and feels that the Italian club have not had a defender like him in a long time.

“Another quality performance, the 3-2 goal comes from his great early anticipation“, Galli told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He combines speed in the defensive phase and quality.

“We haven’t seen a defender like that at Milan for a long time.“

AC Milan have an option to make Tomori’s loan move from Chelsea permanent and it remains to be seen if they will trigger the clause.