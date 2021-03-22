Leeds United Under-23 manager Mark Jackson has hailed the attitude and approach of the club’s senior players who dropped down to his team for Monday’s 5-0 thrashing of West Brom.

Jackson’s side ran riot against the Baggies and moved to within touching distance of securing the Premier League 2 Division Two title, which brings with it promotion.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is keen for players in his first team squad to keep sharp with the Under-23s if they are not getting senior side game time.

He also uses the Under-23s as a stepping board for those coming back from injury and Jackson is delighted with the attitude they have shown, with the boss namechecking a number of senior stars.

“Everybody plays a part in the team”, Jackson told his club’s official channel following the win over the Baggies.

“I must say it was great to see Berra [Gaetano Berardi] get 90 minutes under his belt on his return from injury.

“Same with Robin [Koch], playing 60 minutes again on his return from injury. Same as Leif [Davis], and Ian [Poveda] and all the other players like [Jamie] Shackleton.

“I have said this before, these players when they drop down they are really, really positive in the build-up to the games.

“And they show excellent attitude and application.

“And that quality shows in the matches as well. So it is a pleasure to have them play and be part of the team.

“But it was a collective performance today and like I said, it was an important three points and puts us one win away from winning the league.”

Leeds sit top of the league standings with 49 points from their 21 games and have lost just four times, with a goal difference of plus 29.