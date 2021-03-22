Arsenal legend Ian Wright has insisted that the club must make sure that they do a deal to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent basis in the summer.

Odegaard was a massive influence on Arsenal coming back from three goals down to get a point at West Ham on Sunday.

The Norwegian joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid in the winter transfer window and has wasted little time in becoming one of the most influential players in the Gunners squad.

Wright expressed his delight at Odegaard producing the goods when Arsenal truly needed him against the Hammers on Sunday and feels he showed his true qualities.

The Arsenal legend insisted that the Gunners have been looking for a player of his creative abilities, who can link-up play in the middle of the park efficiently.

Wright said on Premier League TV after the game: “He is a player who has got unbelievable potential and ability.

“And you want to see him in a game like that where he is going to be in the meat and bones of a game, where he is going to pick the ball up to do what he does.

“He wants the ball, he plays it, he is very efficient with it and he did it in a game where Arsenal needed him.

“We needed to be able to get the ball to somebody who can keep it in the area and get the movement off him.

“And like we saw on so many occasions, he chose the right pass.”

Wright went on to add signing up Odegaard on a permanent deal from Real Madrid should be Arsenal’s priority in the summer transfer window.

“He is somebody that they should be looking, and make sure that they do that deal.

“Without a doubt [he should be top of their list].

“Technically he is easily our best midfield player.”

It remains to be seen if Real Madrid will be willing to sell Odegaard and what level of fee they might demand.