Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has stressed that amidst all the criticism Spurs are still very close to having their best season in several years.

A 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday brought Spurs to within three points of the top four spots and within touching distance of reaching next season’s Champions League.

The north London derby defeat last weekend and the subsequent humiliation at Dinamo Zagreb last Thursday attracted widespread criticism of Jose Mourinho and his players.

Sherwood insisted that the north London club still have a lot to do a lot if they want to break into the top four in the final quarter of the season, but Champions League football is in their sights again.

And he stressed that if they finish in the top four and manage to win the EFL Cup, it could turn out to be the best season Spurs have had for many years despite all the negativity surrounding the team.

“As a team, they have got a lot of work to do to get to the top four”, Sherwood, following the Villa Park win, said on Premier League TV after the match.

“But as you see there, they are within touching distance and it’s a fine margin.

“They can finish in the Champions League spots and they can win the EFL Cup.

“And that could be the best season for Tottenham in a very long time.”

Tottenham will return to action after the international break with a trip to St. James’ Park to take on a struggling Newcastle United side on 4th April.