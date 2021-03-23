Former Everton star Mark Hughes is of the view that Toffees’ striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin already possesses many attributes that are needed to succeed as a top-level hitman and believes Carlo Ancelotti will further sharpen him up.

Calvert-Lewin has 19 strikes to his name across all competitions this season and has been the talisman for his side under Ancelotti.

The 24-year-old is enjoying his best goal return in Everton colours in a single campaign and ex-Toffees star Hughes is impressed with his improvements.

27 of Calvert-Lewin’s 51 strikes so far for Everton have come under and Ancelotti and Hughes has backed the Italian to further sharpen the hitman with the big league knowledge he possesses.

Hughes, a former top flight marksman, feels Calvert-Lewin already has a lot of attributes need to succeed as a striker and revealed he is excited for what the future holds for the Toffees star.

“Dominic is progressing really well and has a good platform there now”, Hughes told Everton’s official site.

“He has always had physical attributes; he has a huge leap and his ability in the air is exceptional.

“He’s quick along the grass, as well, he moves intelligently, and his finishing is consistently improving, which feeds into confidence.

“There are a number of traits you need to succeed as a striker and he has quite a few of them.

“Everton have an outstanding manager, with a great reputation, who understands the big leagues and will help develop him.

“I am excited by what is ahead for Dominic.”

Calvert-Lewin is currently with the England national team and could add to his five caps with the Three Lions set to face San Marino, Albania and Poland in World Cup qualifiers.