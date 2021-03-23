Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer believes that the current campaign has seen him experience the most development as a player.

Ajer is part of a Celtic team who are trying to get over the disappointment of not winning a tenth league title in a row.

Their league disappointment has led to an inquest and major changes are expected at Parkhead in the summer under a new manager.

Despite Celtic’s disappointment, Ajer has a different perspective to the season when it comes to how he felt as a player.

He admits that given Celtic’s constant need for trophies, it is difficult to focus on his individual game, but the defender believes it was by far his best season.

Ajer claimed that he has developed the most as a footballer the most in the ongoing campaign.

The Celtic defended told Norwegian daily VG: “When you play for Celtic and the expectations are that you will win trophies, it is difficult to focus on individual achievements.

“But If I only look at my performances, it may have been my best season at the club.

“At least this is the year where I have developed the most.”

The 22-year-old centre-back has featured 40 times for Celtic in all competitions this season and has one goal to his name.