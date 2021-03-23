Former Newcastle United star Warren Barton thinks the Magpies could suffer a Leeds United type situation if they are relegated to the Championship, with a return to the Premier League taking years.

Leeds are now back in the Premier League but the current campaign is the Yorkshire giants’ first in the top flight since 2004, with the road back to the top flight having been a long one for the Whites.

Newcastle are just one place above the drop zone, but owner Mike Ashley has ruled out sacking Steve Bruce and there are claims that the manager could stay even if they are relegated as the Newcastle owner feels he can get them back up next season.

But Barton conceded that he fears the worst for Newcastle if they go down and admitted that he does not want a Leeds United like situation at St. James’ Park, where life outside the top flight sets in at the club.

He admitted that Newcastle’s relegation could be disastrous for the region where the club are a source of joy and income for many.

The former Magpie is keen to see the players step up and make sure they survive as he does not feel this time they would be able to bounce straight back up if they are relegated.

Barton said on Sky Sports: “I don’t want it to be like Leeds United where you disappear for 13 years and it does scare me that this could happen.

“I just feel for the people up there. The players have to take it, they get paid and the manager – they have had their time.

“But I just feel for the people up there because it means so much for that area and they work so hard to support their team.

“For that to happen to this group of fans and the region, would be devastating.

“If they go down, I dread the worst. I think it would be a disaster for everybody, people will lose their jobs in this economy and you look at the players that might leave.

“It’s a great football club, it’s a great area and they have got to give everything for the players to go out there and do it.

“Somebody needs to grab it around the scruff of the neck and make sure we are not going down.

“As if we go down, I don’t think we will bounce back.”

Newcastle have suffered relegation twice under Ashley but on both occasions, they bounced straight back up.