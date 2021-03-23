Jesse Lingard has thanked West Ham United for helping him to earn a recall to the England squad.

Lingard joined West Ham on loan from Manchester United in January and has quickly racked up seven appearances in the Premier League, scoring five goals and grabbing two assists in the process.

Before his move to the London Stadium, the 28-year-old struggled for minutes and appearances at Manchester United, where he was out of favour.

Lingard has revealed that he needed to play regular football and the move to West Ham has helped him get back on the pitch.

The former Manchester United midfielder thinks that his time at West Ham so far has played a big role in his England recall and cannot thank the Hammers enough.

“It’s brilliant, and it’s about getting minutes and getting regular football and trying to do the best I can”, Lingard told West Ham TV.

“The team has helped me tremendously and I can’t thank the players and staff for welcoming me enough and it’s time to crack on now.”

His last appearance for the Three Lions came back in June 2019 and Lingard will look to make his mark in England’s fixtures against San Marino, Albania and Poland in the World Cup qualifiers.