Michael Ball is of the view that Joao Virginia’s performances have given Everton something to think about when it comes finding a deputy for club number 1 Jordan Pickford in the summer.

Robin Olsen, currently on a season-long loan deal at Goodison Park from Serie A giants Roma, deputises for Pickford between the sticks.

However, with both senior shot-stoppers sidelined with injury, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has had to rely on 21-year-old Virginia to step up.

The young Portuguese has impressed with the minutes he clocked up in Everton’s last two outings, according to ex-Toffees star Ball.

Former defender Ball is of the view that Virginia has given Everton something to think about in the summer when they seek to find a permanent deputy for Pickford.

“Against a top-quality side [in Manchester City] he was really, really good.

“It was a performance that was encouraging and it has given the club something to think about in the summer”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Obviously they want someone to push Jordan Pickford for his place and Joao could be promoted to number two and allow the scouting department to kick-on and land players in other areas if he shows he can be at that level consistently.

“It’s only one full game we have seen him play but Carlo watches him every day at Finch Farm.

“He has a lack of experience, yes, but a decision will have to be made over him and Robin Olsen eventually.

“My feeling is Carlo wants instant success and with that, he wants experienced footballers with quality.

“So, if he can save important money on buying a new back-up goalkeeper with Joao, then that would surely be the way he wants to go

”Carlo trusted Joao against Manchester City and he showed everyone he is capable.”

It remains to be seen whether Ancelotti decides to snap up Olsen on a permanent basis in the summer or to promote Virginia to club number two.